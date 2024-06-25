Chaos in Parliament as Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' while taking oath; Bareilly MP ends his with 'Jai Hindu rashtra'

The oath-taking ceremony in for the 18th Lok Sabha was filled with commotion after AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi ended his oath with 'Jai Palestine'. When asked about it later by the press, Owaisi said, "Other members are also saying different things... I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of Constitution? You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine."
Owaisi was not the only one to excite comment about his sign off during the swearing-in ceremony. Bareilly MP Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar, shortly after Owaisi, ended his own oath with "Jai Hindu rashtra", which caused a further row in house, according to Sansad TV.
Published 25 June 2024, 11:07 IST