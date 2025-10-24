<p>As the Chhath festival nears, the sheer scale of the mass homecoming has pushed the public transportation system to the brink of a major crisis.</p>.<p>A massive surge of travellers is overwhelming bus depots and railway stations in their rush to get back home for the festival.</p>.<p>Over the past several days, both train and bus terminals have been overflowing with travellers, forcing all transport operators to run at maximum capacity.</p>.<p>Similar scenes are unfolding nationwide, with massive crowds gathering at railway stations and bus depots across the entire country.</p>.<p>Passengers deboard a train amid rush ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, at Patna Junction railway station in Patna.</p>.<p>Passengers wait amidst a rush at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board trains heading to North India, ahead of the Chhath festival in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Passengers wait to board buses to leave for their hometown ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, in Gurugram.</p>.<p>Rush of passengers at New Delhi railway station as people leave for their hometown ahead of the Chhath Puja festival in Delhi.</p>.<p>Passengers wait to board buses to leave for their hometown ahead of the Chhath Puja festival in Gurugram.</p>