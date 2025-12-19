<p>Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday placed microstatistics about the five guarantee schemes of the Congress, stating that 43.63 per cent of the overall expenditure on the guarantees were spent on beneficiaries from the North Karnataka region. </p><p>Answering on behalf of the state government in the debate on the development of North Karnataka, Siddaramaiah noted that 2.96 crore of the estimated 6.95 crore people (42 per cent) in the state were in North Karnataka. </p>.'I was elected for five years': Siddaramaiah dismisses power-sharing talks.<p>He noted that Rs 46,277 of the overall Rs 1,06,076 crore (43.63per cent) spent on guarantee beneficiaries was spent on NK beneficiaries alone. </p><p>‘Rao report likely in Jan’</p><p>The chief minister pointed out that the M Govinda Rao committee appointed to assess the present condition of North Karnataka would give its report in January. </p><p>“We had given time till this November but they have sought another two months. Most likely they will submit the report in January. Once the report comes, we will receive it and try to implement that report.”</p><p>The chief minister noted that the per capita income of Karnataka (Rs 3.39 lakh per annum) was the highest in the country. </p><p>However, he explained that there was a lot of variance within the state, with Bengaluru Urban having a per capita income of Rs 7.38 lakh, while Kalaburgi had Rs 1.43 lakh per annum. </p><p>Going into the reasons for these disparities, Siddaramaiah noted that the lack of dairy activities in North Karnataka was a major setback. </p><p>“For this reason, we have decided to emphasise on dairy farming in Kalyana Karnataka in the coming year.”</p><p>Advani rejected 371 (J) </p><p>The chief minister recalled the history of the struggle to provide special provisions for the Kalyana Karnataka region, noting that when former CM SM Krishna had sought article 371 (J), former deputy prime minister LK Advani had “rejected” it by claiming that other states would also ask the same. </p><p>Noting that Article 371 (J) was implemented during the UPA regime, Siddaramaiah said: “Because of that, from 2014-24, 10,000 medical students, 31,000 engineering students and 12,000 dental, homeopathy etc got admission.”</p><p>Highlighting that education and health facilities were needed to improve North Karnataka, he said the government would examine and implement the Prof Chaya Devadagaonkar committee report. Siddaramaiah said it would take 5-6 years for the educational situation in North Karnataka region to improve. </p><p>Slamming the Union government for not providing funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGA), he said: “They have changed the name now. They shot dead Gandhi once. They've killed him again.”</p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka took exception to this comment, and noted that those words should be expunged.</p><p>The chief minister pointed out that the government had decided to acquire land for the Upper Krishna Project in one go, adding that funds will be provided in the coming Budget. </p><p>The BJP expressed disappointment with the CM’s reply and staged a walkout. </p><p>‘Should've slept in front of PM's house’</p><p>Speaking about farmers’ protests seeking higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for the sugarcane produced, Siddaramaiah explained that an FRP of Rs 3,550 had been fixed by the Union Government for a recovery rate of 10.25 per cent. He added that when harvest and transportation costs were deducted, this would come to Rs 2,700.</p><p>He noted that the government had now fixed Rs 3,300 per tonne (excluding H and T). </p><p>“BJP tried to pour ghee on fire. Vijayendra (BJP state president) went and slept there (protest site),” he said. When BJP legislators said it was to help farmers, the CM retorted: “FRP is fixed by the Union government. He should've slept outside the prime minister's house.”</p>