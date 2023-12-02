Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi calling for a ban on platforms related to illegal online betting

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a complete ban on all platforms related to illegal online betting, on Saturday.
"A complete ban should be imposed on the platforms, web, APK, Telegram, Instagram, URL etc. related to the illegal business of online betting," he wrote.
This comes after the Congress on Monday accused the Centre of delaying the imposition of a ban on the Mahadev app, at the centre of a political row in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, despite Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seeking action against the betting platform months ago.
More to follow...