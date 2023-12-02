JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi calling for a ban on platforms related to illegal online betting

This comes after the Congress on Monday accused the Centre of delaying the imposition of a ban on the Mahadev app, at the centre of a political row in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, despite Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seeking action against the betting platform months ago.
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 05:26 IST

Follow Us

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a complete ban on all platforms related to illegal online betting, on Saturday.

"A complete ban should be imposed on the platforms, web, APK, Telegram, Instagram, URL etc. related to the illegal business of online betting," he wrote.

This comes after the Congress on Monday accused the Centre of delaying the imposition of a ban on the Mahadev app, at the centre of a political row in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, despite Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seeking action against the betting platform months ago.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 December 2023, 05:26 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiBhupesh BaghelOnline betting

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT