10 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband carried total Rs 5.25 crore bounty

One of the killed cadres was identified on Thursday as Modem Balkrishna, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 14:37 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 14:37 IST
ChhattisgarhNaxalismIndia News

