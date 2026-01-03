Menu
US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates: Nicolas Maduro, wife have been indicted in New York

The United States on Saturday, January 3, carried out strikes inside Venezuela as explosions rocked ‌the capital Caracas following months of threats by President Donald Trump against Venezuela's ⁠President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan government said ‌attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilize defense forces. US President Donald Trump on Saturday ​said that the ‌United States ⁠had captured ‌Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and ​flown them out of the country. Track all the live updates here on DH.
20:2803 Jan 2026

China says US action in Venezuela violates international law

20:2503 Jan 2026

US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | UN chief on Venezuela: US action sets 'dangerous precedent'

20:0003 Jan 2026

US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | The U.S. has been building up forces off Venezuela for months: New York Times

20:0003 Jan 2026

US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | 'Vicious operation of a rogue state': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns US strikes on Venezuela 

19:4703 Jan 2026

US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | Venezuela vice president Rodriguez in Russia, four sources say: Reuters

