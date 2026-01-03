US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates: Nicolas Maduro, wife have been indicted in New York
The United States on Saturday, January 3, carried out strikes inside Venezuela as explosions rocked the capital Caracas following months of threats by President Donald Trump against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan government said attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilize defense forces. US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the United States had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and flown them out of the country. Track all the live updates here on DH.
China says US action in Venezuela violates international law
20:2503 Jan 2026
US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | UN chief on Venezuela: US action sets 'dangerous precedent'
20:0003 Jan 2026
US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | The U.S. has been building up forces off Venezuela for months: New York Times
20:0003 Jan 2026
US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | 'Vicious operation of a rogue state': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns US strikes on Venezuela
Strongly condemn the blatant imperialist aggression by the US on Venezuela by bombing various strategic centres. This reveals the vicious operation of a rogue state, fuelling unmasked hostility in the Global South for imposing its devious schemes. It’s also an act of terrorism,…