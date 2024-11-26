Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the movement of trains on the Bilaspur-Katni section on both the Up and Down lines was disrupted, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 09:31 IST
India NewsChhatisgarhgoods trainBilaspurTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us