20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

<p>Bilaspur: At least 20 wagons of a coal-laden goods <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trains">train</a> derailed in Bilaspur railway division of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> on Tuesday morning, affecting the movement of passenger trains, railway officials said.</p><p>While no casualties were reported in the incident, the movement of trains on the Bilaspur-Katni section on both the Up and Down lines was disrupted, they said.</p><p>A coal-laden freight train was heading to Katni from Bilaspur when 20 wagons derailed between Khongsara and Bhanwartank railway stations around 11.11 am, a public relations officer of the Railways said.</p><p>He said a team of officials from Bilaspur was dispatched to the scene, and work is underway to clear the track and restore the movement of trains.</p><p>The official said the exact cause for the derailment would be ascertained after a probe.</p><p>The accident has disrupted the movement of passenger trains, including the Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Utkal Express and Durg-MCTM (Udhampur) Express, which have been diverted, officials said.</p>