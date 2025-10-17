Menu
210 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

The Naxalites also handed over 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 self-loading rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, an INSAS LMG (light machine gun), thirty-six .303 rifles, four carbines and 11 barrel grenade launchers (BGL), to the security personnel.
Published 17 October 2025, 08:54 IST
