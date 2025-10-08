<p>Sakti (Chhattisgarh): Four workers were killed and six others injured after a lift collapsed from a height at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Tuesday night at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd's plant in Dabhra area of Ucchpinda village in the district, Sakti Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.SC strikes down Chhattisgarh tender clause favouring local bidders, calls it ‘arbitrary and discriminatory’.<p>As per preliminary information, 10 workers were inside the lift and descending to the ground after their routine work. The lift suddenly crashed, leaving all of them injured, she said.</p>.<p>The workers were rushed to the Jindal Fortis Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district, where four of them succumbed to injuries during treatment. Six others are undergoing treatment, the official said.</p>.<p>The capacity of the lift was around 2,000 kilograms and its maintenance work was done recently on September 29, she said. </p>