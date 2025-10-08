Menu
4 workers dead, 6 injured as lift crashes at power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti

An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the lift crash, as per an official.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 06:43 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 06:43 IST
