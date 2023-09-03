8 Naxalites surrender, 4 others arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

With this surrender, 639 Naxalites, 163 of them carrying bounty, have so far quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign, launched by the district police in June 2020, the official said.

In another incident, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, nabbed four Naxalites on Saturday in a forest near Gonderas village under Aranpur police station limits during a search operation, Rai said.