Ahead of Diwali, Chhattisgarh government hikes DA for state employees by 4%

The decision will benefit nearly 3.9 lakh state government employees and the hike will be effective from October 1 this year, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:23 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 08:23 IST
