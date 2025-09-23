Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government takes LEAP with cluster-based innovation support

Priyank pointed out that cities outside Bengaluru are contributing to IT exports.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 22:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us