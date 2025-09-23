Karnataka: Vokkaligas urge Mallikarjun Kharge to get survey postponed

<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of Vokkaliga leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and sought postponement of the Social & Educational Survey.</p>.Caste survey: Karnataka HC defers hearing on PILs by a day.<p>The delegation was led by Nagaraj Yelachavadi, the chief convener of the State Vokkaliga Reservation Committee. “There were around 800 castes. Now, the backward classes commission has prepared a list of 1,561 castes. Castes have been added without any hearing or anthropological studies. Further, the government has not provided proper training on the survey app,” he said after meeting Kharge.</p>.<p>“So, we’ve asked for the survey to be postponed,” he said, adding that the survey cannot be completed in just 15 days as stated. “Kharge said he would examine our petition,” Yelachavadi said. </p>