Bemetara communal flare-up in Chhattisgarh last year: CBI takes over youth's murder case

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Now CBI will investigate the Biranpur murder case. Based on the decision and consent of the cabinet of our government, the Centre has also issued a notification. Late Bhuneshwar Sahu's family will definitely get justice."

Incidentally, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, had announced in the Chhattisgarh Assembly in February this year that the state government would recommend a probe into the incident.