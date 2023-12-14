BSF jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Kanker: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, the second such death in two days, the police said.

The incident occurred near Sadaktola village under Partapur police station limits when a joint team of the BSF and district police force was out patrolling, a senior police official said.

BSF head constable Akhilesh Rai (45) sustained injuries in an explosion triggered by Naxalites, he said. He was administered preliminary treatment and referred to Pakhanjur for further medical care, but he succumbed to the injuries, the official said.