Chhattisgarh: 1,500 security personnel behind 48-hour operation that eliminated 31 Naxalities

About 1,500 security personnel covered this arduous route as part of their 48-hour operation in the forest along Narayanpur and Dantewada districts border to inflict a crushing blow to Maoists, said officials on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 10:53 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalites

