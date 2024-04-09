Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': SC ruling has exposed Centre and ED, claims ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel

The ED registered a case in the alleged liquor scam just before the 2023 assembly polls to defame the previous Congress government and give a political weapon to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he alleged.

It has become clear from the SC ruling that the BJP was only spreading lies, the former CM claimed.

The conspiracy of the BJP-led Centre to defame its political opponents by misusing democratic institutions has been unearthed and the public will see that cases lodged to defame the Congress will also be quashed in a similar manner, he said.

In July last year, the ED submitted a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the alleged liquor scam case in a PMLA court in Raipur in which it claimed Rs 2,161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged 'liquor scam' that began in 2019 in Chhattisgarh and the amount should have gone to the state exchequer.

A criminal syndicate led by Anil Tuteja and businessman Anwar Dhebar (brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar) had turned these objectives upside down, the ED claimed.

This syndicate comprises senior bureaucrats of the state, politicians, their associates and officials of the excise department, it had said.

Early this year, Chhattisgarh's Economic Offence Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau also registered a case in the alleged liquor scam against 70 persons, including Congress leaders, and companies based on a report of the ED.

The ACB/EOW last week arrested Anwar Dhebar and Arvind Singh, who was an employee of the Bhilai Steel Plant, in connection with the alleged scam.