Chhattisgarh Nagrik Apurti Nigam 'scam': FIR against 2 retired IAS officers, former AG

On the observation of WhatsApp chats and documents in the case, it was prima facie found that, from 2019 to 2020, Shukla and Tuteja allegedly misused their respective positions and gave undue advantage to then Advocate General Verma, with the intention that he could be motivated to perform public duty in an improper manner, the FIR said.