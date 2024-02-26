Chhattisgarh police constable dies in Naxal attack in Bijapur

A police constable Ram Asish Yadav (CAF) died in a pressure IED blast by Naxalites near Bechapal camp under Mirtur police station of Bijapur district on Sunday.

SP Bijapur Jitendra Kumar Yadav informed that the pressure IED blast took place around 3.30 pm while a patrolling team of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were on regular patrolling.

The Naxalites had planted a pressure IED near Nala which exploded while the patrolling team was crossing over it. Constable Ram Ashish Yadav, resident of Balia in Bihar succumbed to injury.

The post mortem was under way at the time of filling the story. The deceased will be accorded a guard on honor on Monday, informed SP.

The family of the deceased were informed in Bhilai. Meanwhile financial assistance to the kith and kin of the deceased will be provided as per government provisions, added SP.