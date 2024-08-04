Cruel to subject child to physical violence in name of discipline or education: Chhattisgarh High Court

An FIR was lodged at Manipur police station in February against Sister Mercy alias Elizabeth Jose (43), a teacher of Carmel Convent School in Ambikapur in Surguja District, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl student of Class VI, the petitioner's lawyer Rajat Agrawal said.