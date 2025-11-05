Menu
Death toll rises to 11 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur train accident, bodies retrieved from wreckage

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), officials said.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 04:09 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 04:09 IST
