Five held for pelting stones at Vande Bharat train during trial run in Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund: Five persons were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express during a trial run in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the train was passing through Bagbahra railway station on its way back from Visakhapatnam to Durg during its trail run around 9 pm on Friday, said Praveen Singh Dhakad, inspector of the Railway Protection Force (Mahasamund).

The train is to be flagged off from Durg on September 16 for a regular run.