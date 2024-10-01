Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Mahadev betting app case: Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Chhattisgarh businessman on Oct 3

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by the counsel for the jailed businessman that the bail plea needed to be heard urgently.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 08:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us