Mahadev betting app case: Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Chhattisgarh businessman on Oct 3

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on October 3 a bail plea of Chhattisgarh-based businessman Sunil Dammani, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in August last year in a money laundering case linked to the illegal gambling Mahadev app.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by the counsel for the jailed businessman that the bail plea needed to be heard urgently.</p>.<p>"We usually do not skip the board (cases listed for hearing on a given day), but this is a bail plea... We will hear it on Thursday," the CJI said after Damani's lawyer said that his client has been in jail for over 13 months.</p>.Supreme Court reserves order on framing guidelines of 'bulldozer justice'; extends stay on demolitions.<p>On August 23 last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Dammani along with three others for their alleged involvement in the Mahadev app money laundering case.</p>.<p>The central probe agency had also conducted searches at the properties of 10 people including Vinod Verma, political advisor to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.</p>.<p>Besides Dammani, his brother Anil Dammani, Chhattisgarh Police assistant sub-inspector Chandra Bhushan Verma and Satish Chandrakar, all residents of Raipur, were arrested in the case.</p>.<p>The ED's money laundering case stems from a 2022 state police FIR against the illegal gambling app 'Mahadev' at Mohan Nagar police station in Durg district.</p>.<p>According to the ED, the Dammani brothers own a jewellery shop and a petrol pump and allegedly played a role in hawala transactions.</p>.<p>ASI Verma allegedly took money from the other accused to shield them from police action and it is suspected that he also gave money to other police officials.</p>