Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to suspended Chhattisgarh cop in Mahadev app case

Verma is lodged in a jail in Chhattisgarh in connection with a Mahadev app-related case registered in that state.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:40 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 16:40 IST
