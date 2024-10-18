Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to suspended Chhattisgarh cop in Mahadev app case

<p>Mumbai: The sessions court here has granted anticipatory bail to a Chhattisgarh policeman in a Mahadev online betting app-related case being probed by Mumbai Police.</p><p>The pre-arrest bail application of suspended assistant inspector Chandresh Verma was allowed by additional sessions judge V M Pathade on October 16.</p><p>Verma is lodged in a jail in Chhattisgarh in connection with a Mahadev app-related case registered in that state.</p>.Mahadev betting app case: Supreme Court grants bail to Chhattisgarh businessman.<p>His application, filed through advocates Faiz Merchant and Faisal Shaikh, argued that he cannot be prosecuted twice for the same office.</p><p>The present case should not have been registered in Mumbai as it was already being probed not only by the Chhattisgarh police but also the Enforcement Directorate, the plea argued.</p><p>The FIR against him was based on "false and concocted information" given by the complainant who claims to be a social activist, the bail application said.</p>.Actor Sahil Khan gets bail in Mahadev betting app case.<p>The complainant actually wanted to extort money from Verma and had threatened to frame him, it alleged.</p><p>The Mumbai police has named 32 people including the "promoter" of the betting app in the FIR for allegedly committing a fraud of nearly Rs 15,000 crore. </p>