NEET exam row: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel seeks SC-monitored inquiry

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday hit out at BJP-led Centre over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and said an independent inquiry should be conducted into it under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Baghel, a senior Congress leader, was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the party's agitation here at the Rajiv Gandhi Chowk as part of its nationwide protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

He said over the past one decade, question papers of 70 exams have been leaked, and termed the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre as 'paper leak government'.