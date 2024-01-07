School teacher arrested for being Maoist 'supporter' in Chhattisgarh; villagers protest

Manpur: A 25-year-old school teacher has been arrested for allegedly being a Maoist supporter in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Mapnur-Ambagarh Chowki district, police said on Sunday.

Angered by the arrest, a group of villagers, including school children, have launched a protest in front of a police station here, demanding his release.

Ramlal Nureti was arrested from Karekatta village under Madanwada police station limits on Saturday, an official said.

The man was allegedly involved in putting up Maoist banners and posters in the area in September last year, he said.

The accused, a resident of Mahka village under Sitagaon police station area, works as a guest teacher appointed on a contractual basis at the government primary school in Karekatta village.