Seven Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur: Seven Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3 lakh, were arrested in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a police official said.

The Naxalites, including a woman, were nabbed near a river in the Chhutwai village under Tarrem police station limits, the official said.

“Tamo Bhima, woman cadre Uika Mangari, alias Jyoti, and five others were held when a joint team of Special Task Force, 210 CoBRA battalion, CRPF's 153 battalion and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation,” he said.