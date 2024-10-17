Spells, lemons, magic...: Superstitious Chhattisgarh BJP MP threatens those disrupting public works

<p>In a bizarre attempt to scare officials into executing their duties with due diligence, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> Lok Sabha member Bhojraj Nag said he will 'cure them' of their negligence by using spells that involve 'cutting lemons and removing the ghosts from them'.</p><p>According to <em>NDTV</em>, during a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ghost-obstruction-on-development-work-in-chhattisgarh-bjp-mp-to-cut-lemon-6800524" rel="nofollow">public address</a>, Nag gave these directives to the officials of his Lok Sabha constituency, Kanker, while referring to ongoing issues with government schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission.</p>.<p>He remarked, "I have said this before, and I am saying it again: the schemes of the central government and state government are being sabotaged by some people through negligence. I want to warn them that if they do not listen, a lemon will be cut in their name," <em>NDTV</em> reported.</p>.<p>The Kanker MP was also heard saying earlier that he is a Baiga (a member of the tribal community seen as a spiritual healer with magic spell/sorcery power), and is adept driving out ghosts, the <em>New Indian Express(NIE)</em> said in its <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2024/Oct/12/will-drive-out-the-ghosts-from-you-chhattisgarh-bjp-mp-warns-negligent-officials" rel="nofollow">report</a>.</p>.BJP MLA's son booked on charges of assaulting tribal man in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara.<p>“What could be a better certificate than the BJP’s MP warning? The BJP regime has lost its control over the working of the official machinery and as a result the people are paying the price for non-performance,” said Dhananjay Singh Thakur, Congress senior spokesperson, according to <em>NIE</em>.</p>.<p>In response, BJP senior state minister for tribal affairs and agriculture Ramvichar Netam told <em>NIE</em>, “If he talks about alleviating the state machinery from the ghost of Congress persuasion, what’s wrong in that? The official system has to work in compliance with our commitment to the people. The Congress has become ‘Bhutey’ (past).”</p>.<p><em>NDTV</em> quoted the Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij remarking, "It is unfortunate if any public representative gives such a statement... Superstition runs deep within the Bharatiya Janata Party. If the Prime Minister asks people to clap and bang plates to drive away corona, naturally, his followers will echo similar beliefs."</p>.<p>Chhattisgarh has been a site for a series of murder in relation to black magic. Last month, a man, his two sisters and 11-month-old nephew <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/four-of-family-murdered-in-chhattigarhs-balodabazar-bhatapara-over-black-magic-3-detained-3188591">were killed</a> in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on suspicion that a member of the family was practising black magic. Though the Chhattisgarh Tonahi Pratadna Nivaran Act, 2005, such incidents continue to take place across the state.</p>