Spells, lemons, magic...: Superstitious Chhattisgarh BJP MP threatens those disrupting public works

The Kanker MP was also heard saying earlier that he is a Baiga (a member of the tribal community seen as a spiritual healer with magic spell/sorcery power), and is adept 'driving out ghosts'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 11:02 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 11:02 IST
