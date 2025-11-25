Menu
Teen hangs herself in Chhattisgarh school; principal held after suicide note alleges molestation

Police found a suicide note at the spot, which accused the school principal, Kuldipan Topno, of molestation and sexual harassment, following which he was arrested.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 03:12 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 03:12 IST
