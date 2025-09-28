Menu
Three Naxalites gunned down in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

An official said that bodies of three naxalites along with three weapons have been recovered from the encounter site so far.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 09:42 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 09:42 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhEncounterNaxalites

