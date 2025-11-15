<p>Bengaluru: Cybercriminals impersonated an American multinational and cheated a Bengaluru resident of Rs 1.02 crore. </p><p>The suspects had told the 33-year-old victim, Pavan K (name changed), from Balaji Layout, that they were high-ranking officials from Morgan Stanley, the global investment bank and financial services company. Pavan thought his investment was multiplying for more than two months before he realised it was a con. </p><p>He first received a message on Facebook from an unknown account on August 28 about investing in stocks. Pavan was then added to a WhatsApp group and was subsequently asked to download an app from a fake website (http://www.morganstanleyaiindia.com/app.apk). The app, too, was a fake. </p>.Armed assailants kill hotel security guard in Bidadi, flee with CCTV recorder.<p>“There were three admins of the WhatsApp group. They claimed to be the CEO and senior HR executives of Morgan Stanley’s Asia Pacific division. Subsequently, screenshots of gains and results of the trades suggested by them were shared in the group, leading me to trust them,” Pavan told the police in his complaint. </p>.<p>Convinced, Pavan began transferring money to the scamsters. The balance was reflected in the fake, manipulated app, which showed that he was gaining on his trades. Till November 4, in multiple transactions, Pavan transferred Rs 1,02,05,923. </p>.<p>On November 4, Pavan tried to withdraw some of the gains but was “locked out of the application”. Realising he had been cheated, he approached the police and an FIR was registered on November 8 at the Southeast Cybercrime Police Station. A probe is underway.</p>