Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cybercrooks posing as Morgan Stanley officials dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 1.02 crore

“There were three admins of the WhatsApp group. They claimed to be the CEO and senior HR executives of Morgan Stanley’s Asia Pacific division", the victim said.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 00:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 00:53 IST
BengalurucybercrimeMorgan StanleyBenglauru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us