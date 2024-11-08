Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

A search operation was underway in the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 10:13 IST
ChhattisgarhNaxaliteBijapurEncountersecurity personnel

Follow us on :

Follow Us