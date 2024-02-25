JOIN US
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Last Updated 25 February 2024, 06:12 IST

Kanker: Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place in a forest in Koyalibeda area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

So far, bodies of three Naxalites and two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation is still underway, the official said.

(Published 25 February 2024, 06:12 IST)
