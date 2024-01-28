Vishnu Deo Sai writes to PM, says will fulfill ideal of 'Ram Rajya', thanks him for remembering Shabri

'Shri Ram has established the ideals of Ram rajya for all of us. Under your guidance and inspiration, we are rapidly extending the benefits of the schemes launched by the Central Government for the tribal groups to realise the concept of Ram rajya in the maternal home of Lord Rama, Chhattisgarh, to these target groups,' Sai said.