Watch | Woman visits prison to surprise jailed boyfriend; row sparks over shooting video inside premises

<p>A young woman's visit to the Raipur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh has sparked a row with concerns being raised over non-compliance ofjail rules. The reason- the woman was seen recording a video of her imprisoned boyfriend and how the former gave him a 'surprise'. </p><p>The video went viral and has brought up questions about jail security and official oversight. </p>.Community radio at Mysuru jail by the inmates, for the inmates brings joy and hope.<p>In the clip, the woman says, "Today is my love's birthday. I have come to the central jail to meet him. It hurts so much that he is not with me. I'm not with him on his birthday. But I've come to meet him let's see what his reaction is." </p>.<p>The video was shot during a conversation with her boyfriend inside the visiting room and then uploaded to her social media handle. The boyfriend has been identified as one Tarakeshwar, an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/viral-video-today-is-my-loves-birthday-woman-sneaks-phone-into-jail-to-wish-boyfriend-10909978">report</a> in <em>NDTV</em> said. </p><p>Jail authorities have not commented on the row. </p><p>After the video went viral, social media users remarked on the blatant laxity by the jail authorities in keeping the prison secure and letting the woman film the prisoner. Rules say one cannot carry mobile phones into the visiting area in jail but despite so, the woman entered the premises with the phone and kept recording videos, then even edited them with a song and uploaded them online. </p><p>This is not the first incident in the high-security prison. Last year, a video went viral of drug kingpin Rashid Ali working out and clicking selfies inside prison using a smuggled phone, which led to a couple officials being suspended over the incident. </p>