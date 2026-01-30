Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Watch | Woman visits prison to surprise jailed boyfriend; row sparks over shooting video inside premises

The woman entered the premises with the phone and kept recording videos, then even edited them with a song and uploaded them online.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 09:26 IST
Chhattisgarhmobile phonePrison

Follow us on :

Follow Us