Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as his successor

When notified by the Centre, Justice Kant will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India and remain in the post from November 24, 2025, till February 9, 2027
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 06:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 06:05 IST
India NewsIndiaChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us