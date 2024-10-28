Child preacher Abhinav Arora asked to get off dais for dancing; takes legal action after backlash: Report

<p>Abhinav Arora, dubbed as '<em>bal sant baba</em>' is a child preacher who is now in the headlines after his dance video made rounds online. </p><p>In the video, Abhinav can be seen dancing on stage at a religious event in front of Swami Rambhadracharya who asked him to get off the dais. </p><p>"<em>Aap pehle neeche jao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye. Maryada hain meri</em> (Please go downstairs first. Tell them to go downstairs. It is my decorum)" Swami said.</p><p>The clip from the video was shared on social media platform X, by a user named Roshan Rai. The caption read: "Dude was overacting, Guruji threw him out of the stage. This is epic."</p>.<p>The video has garnered over 1 million views and a flurry of comments since it was posted.</p><p>A user commented, "There could only be one joker on the stage (sic)."</p><p>"First time he got right treatment," another wrote. </p><p>"'<em>Maryada hein meri</em>' was a tight slap to the father son duo," commented a third.</p><p>"Cut his reward for overacting," commented a fourth.</p><p>"Okay, so i don't blame the child. he is really not mature enough. as i learned from some videos, actually his father is to be blamed. and i think it's his father probably down the stage who is asking him to do all that so that a beautiful reel can be made to fool the bhakts (sic)," commented a fifth.</p><p>Another user wrote, "This was so satisfying. Although I feel sad for this kid.. bcs he doesn’t know all these things.. it’s his father who is using him to make money and that’s just disgusting (sic)."</p>.Diwali at Ayodhya Ram temple: All you need to know about the special lamps to be used.<p>Swami Rambhadracharya, who had asked Abhinav to get off the stage, while speaking to <em>ANI</em> had shared his thoughts on child preachers. </p><p>"<em>Ye durbhagya hai</em> (this is unfortunate)," he said when being asked his views on child preaching in manner like saints.</p><p>He also called him "foolish" and junked Arora's claims that Lord Krishna studies with him.</p><p>"<em>Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai... bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha</em>," Swamin said which translates to: "He's such a foolish boy. He says that Krishna studies with him... will God really study with him? Even in Vrindavan, I used to scold him."</p>.<p>In a recent development, <em>India TV</em> has <a href="https://www.indiatvnews.com/trending/news/video-swami-rambhadracharya-slams-10-year-old-abhinav-arora-itna-murkh-ladka-hai-2024-10-27-959168">reported</a> that Abhinav has taken legal action after he received 'serious threats'. His lawyer Dr Kislay Pandey has said that a "campaign has been behind tarnishing the image of Abhinav, with such videos making rounds online."</p><p>He also claimed that the viral video in which the elder godman is criticising Arora is edited with extra effects to give a dramatic effect. </p><p>"If Swami Rambhadracharya only asked him to step down, where’s the reprimand?" <em>India TV</em> reported, quoting the lawyer. </p>.Dhanteras 2024: 5 auspicious items to buy for wealth and success.<p>Abhinav Arora is a 10-year-old "India's youngest spiritual orator", as mentioned on his Instagram.</p><p>With over 900k followers on Instagram, Abhinav has also been honoured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.</p>