Homeindia

Child rights body urges people not to reveal kid's identity who was slapped by classmates in UP school

A video showed the teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar asking Class 2 students to slap their classmate from a minority community.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 07:18 IST

Apex child rights body NCPCR has urged people not to reveal the identity of a boy by sharing a video in which a teacher is seen asking her students to slap him.

The video shows the teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar asking Class 2 students to slap their classmate from a minority community. She is also heard passing objectionable remarks against the community.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said instructions are being issued for action in the matter.

"Taking cognisance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by e-mail, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children," Kanoongo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

(Published 26 August 2023, 07:17 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar NCPCR

