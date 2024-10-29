Child spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's mother claims 'death threat' from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

<p>Young spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's family has claimed that the 10-year-old has received death threats from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. </p><p>Abhinav's mother Jyoti Arora <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1850901551843516548" rel="nofollow">told</a> news agency <em>ANI</em> that the group in a text message "threatened to kill Abhinav." </p><p>"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she said. </p><p>"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she added. </p>.Child preacher Abhinav Arora asked to get off dais for dancing; takes legal action after backlash: Report.<p>Abhinav, also known as '<em>bal sant baba',</em> is a spiritual content creator from Delhi. Abhinav says that his spiritual journey began when he was just three-years-old. </p><p>His Instagram account which has more than 900k followers calls him "India's youngest spiritual orator". </p><p>Abhinav has also been honoured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.</p><p>Abhinav recently made headlines after a video of him dancing at a religious event in front of Swami Rambhadracharya went viral. The saint can be heard asking Abhinav to get off the stage. </p><p>Swami Rambhadracharya shared his thoughts on the clip while speaking to <em>ANI</em> and called Abhinav a "foolish kid (<em>Itna murkh ladka hai wo</em>)". </p><p>"Ye durbhagya hai (this is unfortunate)," he said when asked about his views on child preaching in manner like saints.</p><p>On the other hand, incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been in the spotlight since the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique by three assailants in Mumbai earlier this month. The Bishnoi gang has issued death threats to several people including Bollywood actor Salman Khan. </p><p>Despite being lodged in prison, Bishnoi has allegedly managed to execute murders of many high-profile people, including Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in 2022, Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in 2023, besides orchestrating firing outside the residences of singers A P Dhillon and Gippy Garewal in Canada, the officer said.</p>