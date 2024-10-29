Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Child spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's mother claims 'death threat' from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Abhinav, also known as 'bal sant baba', is a spiritual content creator from Delhi. Abhinav says that his spiritual journey began when he was just three-years-old.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 07:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 07:32 IST
India NewsDelhiUttar PradeshLawrence BishnoiDeath threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us