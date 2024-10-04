Home
Choreographer Jani Master gets interim bail

The court on Thursday granted interim bail to Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, from October 6 to October 10, after he filed the bail application to attend the National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled in Delhi next week.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 09:49 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 09:49 IST
