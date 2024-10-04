Choreographer Jani Master gets interim bail

<p>Hyderabad: A city court has granted interim bail to cinema choreographer Jani Master, who was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who worked with him.</p><p>The court on Thursday granted interim bail to Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, from October 6 to October 10, after he filed the bail application to attend the National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled in Delhi next week.</p><p>He has been directed to appear before the court on October 10, a police official said.</p>.<p>Jani Master was apprehended in Goa by the Cyberabad police on September 19 and brought to Hyderabad and produced before a city court which had remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.</p>.<p>The woman, who worked as Jani Master's assistant choreographer, in a complaint with the police, had alleged that Jani Master had sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.</p>.<p>On September 15, the Narsingi Police had registered a case under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of IPC.</p>.<p>On recording her statement, it was disclosed that she was a minor at the time of the alleged offence. Therefore, a relevant section of the POCSO Act, 2012 was added, police said.</p>.<p>As per the victim's statement, the accused committed sexual assault on her multiple times from 2020 at various places--different shooting spots and locations, including the victim's house and harassed her demanding sexual favours besides allegedly, forced her to marry him. </p>