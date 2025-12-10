CIC appointment: Rahul Gandhi submits 'dissent note' during meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah

<p>New Delhi: In a dissent note submitted during a meeting to select the Central Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners, and the Vigilance Commissioners – in which Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amit%20Shah">Amit Shah</a> were in attendance – Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rahul%20gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> has said that Dalit, adivasi, OBC, EBC and minority communities have not been adequately represented, Deccan Herald has learnt.</p><p>Modi heads the three-member committee, which met for 88 minutes on Wednesday. Gandhi’s contention was that the communities that are “inadequately” represented account for 90% of the population. Sources in the government said that Gandhi objected to some of the names of candidates.</p><p>Sources in the Congress said that several weeks ago, Gandhi had requested for the details of caste composition of applicants. The details, which were provided on Wednesday, showed that less than 7% of applicants and only 1 shortlisted candidate were from Bahujan communities.</p><p>After Gandhi raised the issue, both the prime minister and home minister agreed to consider a few appointments from the limited applicant pool. The government enjoys a majority in the committee. </p>.<p>In the meeting, Gandhi also said that the exclusion of these communities pointed to a systemic pattern in this and prior appointments to Constitutional and autonomous institutions. The meeting was held to select the CIC, eight Information Commissioners as well as the Vigilance Commissioner. In all, three meetings were held.</p><p>The Central Information Commission (CIC) has been without a chief since September. Additionally, of the ten sanctioned posts of Information Commissioners, one post lies vacant. The transparency officers review complaints and appeals filed under the Right to Information Act when responses of the government and its departments withhold information.</p><p>As per Section 12(3) of the RTI Act, the prime minister is the chairperson of the committee, and its members include the Leader of Opposition as well as an union minister nominated by the prime minister.</p>