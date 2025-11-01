Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Citing negative impact on US-India ties, lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider H1-B visa crackdown

US Representative Jimmy Panetta along with Members of Congress Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal and Julie Johnson wrote to Trump on Thursday.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 00:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 00:22 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us