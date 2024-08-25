Civil service: Need to reform the system

The main argument in favour of lateral entry is that it is a step towards modernising the civil services and making it more responsive to contemporary challenges by incorporating professionals with diverse experiences outside the traditional bureaucratic framework. The positions to be filled include domains ranging from emerging technologies, semiconductors and digital economy, to environmental policy and law, renewable energy and disaster management, which would require technical and professional knowledge. The contentions against the scheme include concerns that the system of recruitment lacks transparency and accountability and could lead to a ‘spoils system’ by inducting persons with the preferred ideology and loyalty to the government. Secondly, it could make way for persons without any experience in governance, who would find it difficult to adjust to the existing political and bureaucratic environment. Another criticism that has now cropped up is the one relating to social justice or the absence of reservations. In order to appreciate the different viewpoints, a brief historical background about the civil services in India would be useful.