CJI Chandrachud calls for equitable gene therapy access

Emotional challenges of living with genetic diseases came up in the next session. One father spoke about the regret of denying his daughter maggi and chips, fearing it would interfere with the treatment. CJI’s wife, advocate Kalpana Das, spoke about their two foster daughters who have a rare muscular disorder Nemaline myopathy. She shared that their younger daughter at 10 years of age was looking up about gene therapy online. No child should have to worry for their future like this, she said. In the session, rare disease rights activist Prasanna Shirol requested the CJI for clearing patient petitions faster because “the court is often their last hope”.