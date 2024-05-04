CJI D Y Chandrachud calls for international collaboration to combat juvenile digital crimes

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday stressed the need for adaption of best international practices in juvenile justice system, as with rapidly evolving technology, minors are diving into cybercrimes like hacking, cyberbullying, online fraud, and digital harassment.
He said anonymity and accessibility of digital platforms lower barriers to entry, luring young individuals into illicit activities.
"There is a need for proactive measures to educate and safeguard young individuals in the digital age, emphasising digital literacy, responsible online behaviour, and effective parental guidance as crucial components in mitigating cyber-related risks," CJI Chandrachud said.
The CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Chief Justice of Nepal Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, was speaking in national symposium on Juvenile Justice.
"When discussing juvenile justice, we have to recognise the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal conflicts and ensure that our justice systems respond with empathy, rehabilitation, and opportunities for reintegration into society," he said.
The CJI said it is crucial to grasp the multifaceted nature of juvenile justice and its intersections with various dimensions of the societies.
Referring to an example of "Momo Challenge", he said it was a viral hoax that spread through social media platforms in 2019, targeting children and adolescents. This hoax purported a series of escalating dares, including self-harm or suicide, although it was later debunked.
"Its rapid dissemination highlights the susceptibility of juveniles to online dangers.
In order to address the transnational nature of digital crimes involving juveniles, he underscored the need for establishing protocols for extradition and repatriation, as well as facilitating information sharing and cooperation between law enforcement agencies.
At the domestic level, he said, specific training in child protection rules is essential to ensure that all stakeholders involved in the juvenile justice system have the necessary knowledge and skills to safeguard the rights and well-being of children.
This training should encompass various aspects of child protection, including understanding child development, recognising signs of abuse or neglect, and familiarising oneself with relevant laws and procedures, he said.
Moreover, he asserted, training programs should incorporate principles of trauma-informed care, emphasising sensitivity and empathy towards juvenile offenders who may have experienced adverse experiences.
"Quite often, we focus more on offences committed by juveniles than reflecting on their reformation. It thus becomes essential to acknowledge the complex nature of juvenile delinquency and take a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying socio-economic factors contributing to such behaviour," he said.