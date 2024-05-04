CJI D Y Chandrachud calls for international collaboration to combat juvenile digital crimes

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday stressed the need for adaption of best international practices in juvenile justice system, as with rapidly evolving technology, minors are diving into cybercrimes like hacking, cyberbullying, online fraud, and digital harassment.

He said anonymity and accessibility of digital platforms lower barriers to entry, luring young individuals into illicit activities.

"There is a need for proactive measures to educate and safeguard young individuals in the digital age, emphasising digital literacy, responsible online behaviour, and effective parental guidance as crucial components in mitigating cyber-related risks," CJI Chandrachud said.

The CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Chief Justice of Nepal Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, was speaking in national symposium on Juvenile Justice.

"When discussing juvenile justice, we have to recognise the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal conflicts and ensure that our justice systems respond with empathy, rehabilitation, and opportunities for reintegration into society," he said.