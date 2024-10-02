CJI D Y Chandrachud pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-y-chandrachud">D Y Chandrachud</a> on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Rajghat here.</p>.<p>The CJI also paid tributes to Gandhi at his statue installed in the apex court premises.</p>.PM Modi pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary.<p>Chandrachud, who was accompanied by other top court judges, also paid homage to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day. </p>