Climate change made India’s April heatwave 45 times more likely: Study

The heatwave in India was made 45 times more likely due to climate change and recurrence of extreme heat incidents are likely as the global temperature goes up from the current 1.2 degrees Celsius towards 2 degrees Celsius, according to a study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA).

The findings are part of the WWA’s report on heat waves in Asia based on the quantification of the effect of human-caused warming on the extreme temperatures.

The report, authored by seven scientists and reviewed by six others, comes on the back of similar findings for the year 2022 and 2023, with the authors pointing to the influence of the rise in global mean surface temperature on the extreme heat.