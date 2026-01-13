Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian student killed, two others injured in road accident in Kazakhstan

Mili Mohan, 25, was killed in the accident, while Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B were injured, the embassy said.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 15:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 15:00 IST
India NewsAccidentKazakhstan

Follow us on :

Follow Us