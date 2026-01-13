<p>Astana: An Indian student was killed and two others injured when a group of medical students were involved in a road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian mission said on Tuesday.</p><p>The accident occurred in Oskemen, when 11 Indian students from the Semey Medical University were on their way back from an excursion trip, the Indian embassy here said on X.</p>.I ended eight wars, India and Pakistan were going at it: Donald Trump.<p>Mili Mohan, 25, was killed in the accident, while Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B were injured, the embassy said.</p><p>Those injured are receiving medical treatment, and their condition is stable, it said.</p><p>"The Embassy conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Embassy is in touch with the University, Hospital authorities and families," it added.</p>