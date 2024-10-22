Coast Guard on high alert after cyclone forecast, mobilise assets to respond to any contingency

<p>Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday said it was on high alert and had mobilised its vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency owing to a cyclonic storm that was likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.</p><p>A depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the IMD.</p><p>"The ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situations," a statement said.</p>.Coast Guard conducts 'Sagar Kavach' exercise along Maharashtra and Goa coast.<p>It said the ICG is on high alert, with its dedicated personnel and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue and relief.</p><p>Coast Guard personnel are working in coordination with the local administration and disaster management authorities in West Bengal and Odisha to ensure a coordinated and effective response, it added.</p><p>The ICG deployed helicopters and remote operating stations at Haldia in West Bengal and Paradip in Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners.</p>.<p>Alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter, the statement said.</p><p>Helicopter sorties are also planned for search and rescue (SAR) missions in case of any distress at sea, it said.</p><p>Fishing communities along the coastline have been informed through various channels, including village heads, to prevent them from venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes, the statement said.</p><p>The NDRF has deployed nine teams so far across West Bengal to respond to any situation, it said.</p>