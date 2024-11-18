Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen from Pakistan maritime security agency ship

The Indian fishing boat "Kal Bhairav", however, was reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident, the coastal security agency said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 14:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 14:59 IST
PakistanCoast Guard

Follow us on :

Follow Us